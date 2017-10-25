FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific reports Q3 Adj EPS of $2.31
October 25, 2017 / 10:15 AM

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific reports Q3 Adj EPS of $2.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.34; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.31

* Q3 revenue up 14 percent to $5.1 billion

* Raising revenue 2017 guidance to range of $20.50 billion to $20.66 billion, from $19.71 billion to $19.89 billion

* Raising 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to range of $9.29 to $9.38, from $9.15 to $9.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.25, revenue view $5.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.35, revenue view $20.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

