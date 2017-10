Sept 22 (Reuters) - THERMOCOMPACT SA:

* ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE CAPITAL OF THERMO TECHNOLOGIES, THERMOCOMPACT‘S HOLDING COMPANY, BY EDIFY‍​

* TAKEOVER BY EDIFY TO BE FOLLOWED BY A PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER

* UNIT PRICE FOR PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID SET AT EUR 45.2 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)