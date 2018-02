Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thermon Group Holdings Inc:

* THERMON REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 44 PERCENT TO $92.7 MILLION

* ‍REVISE FISCAL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GUIDANCE UPWARD TO A RANGE OF $258 TO $263 MILLION​

* Q3 BACKLOG OF $167.7 MILLION VERSUS. $105.0 MILLION

* Q3 2018 ORDERS WERE $105.3 MILLION VERSUS $83.7 MILLION IN Q3 2017

* REVISE FISCAL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GUIDANCE UPWARD TO A RANGE OF $258 MILLION TO $263 MILLION

* ‍ FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE IS A RANGE OF $296 TO $304 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: