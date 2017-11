Nov 13 (Reuters) - TheStreet Inc

* TheStreet reports third quarter 2017 results and announces new share repurchase authorization

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $15.3 million versus $15.2 million

* TheStreet Inc - ‍board of directors has approved a new share buyback program authorizing repurchase of up to 5 million shares of company's common stock​