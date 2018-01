Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thine Electronics Inc

* Says it will set up a wholly owned unit THine Solutions, Inc in U.S. in Q1 of 2018

* The unit will be capitalized at $500,000

* The unit will be engaged in development, manufacture and sale of semiconductor and integrated-circuit

