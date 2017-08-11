BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Sherwin-Williams

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications Inc by 37.5 percent to 500,000 Class A shares - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Sherwin Williams by 16.7 percent to 750,000 shares

* Third Point dissolves share stake in Salesforce.com Inc

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2vuoSoV) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv)