2 days ago
BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Sherwin-Williams
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 11, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Sherwin-Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications Inc by 37.5 percent to 500,000 Class A shares - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Sherwin Williams by 16.7 percent to 750,000 shares

* Third Point dissolves share stake in Salesforce.com Inc

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2vuoSoV) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv)

