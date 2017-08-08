BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of co(USA) - SEC Filing

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd
* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says effective as of aug 3, j. Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of Third Point Reinsurance (Usa) Ltd - SEC Filing
* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd-effective as of Aug 3, Daniel Malloy promoted to ceo of Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd