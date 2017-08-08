FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of co(USA) - SEC Filing
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of co(USA) - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says ‍effective as of aug 3, j. Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of Third Point Reinsurance (Usa) Ltd​ - SEC Filing

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd- ‍Bredahl to continue to serve as president, ceo of company but will no longer be ceo of Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd​

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - ‍effective as of Aug 3, John Berger stepped down as ceo of third point re usa

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd-‍effective as of Aug 3, Daniel Malloy promoted to ceo of Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd​ Source text: (bit.ly/2umT440) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.