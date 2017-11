Nov 14 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:

* THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF 15,000,000 COMMON SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC INTENDS TO OFFER FOR SALE SHARES OF COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $15.75 PER SHARE​