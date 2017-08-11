FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Third Point ups share stake in Facebook, dissolves in Snap Inc
August 11, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Third Point ups share stake in Facebook, dissolves in Snap Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Third Point Llc:

* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Snap Inc - SEC Filing

* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Third Point Llc ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 26.4 percent to 575,000 shares of class A capital stock

* Third Point Llc ups share stake in Facebook Inc by 16.7 percent to 3.5 million shares

* Third Point Llc ups share stake in Parsley Energy Inc by 80 percent to 4.5 million class a shares

* Third point llc dissolves share stake in Rice Energy Inc

* Third Point Llc ups share stake in RSP Permian Inc by 92.5 percent to 3.9 million shares

* Third Point Llc - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vuoSoV) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pHoXlv)

