Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thitikorn Pcl:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 3.65 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 3.37 BILLION BAHT‍​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 466.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 429.7 MILLION BAHT

* ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2017 AT 0.52 BAHT PER SHARE