2 months ago
BRIEF-Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect
June 7, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo LLC:

* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect

* Thoma Bravo LLC - as part of deal, Riskonnect's co-founder and CEO bob morrell will transition to an advisory role with company's board of directors

* Thoma Bravo says ‍Jim Foster, company's president and COO, will become CEO of Riskonnect​

* Thoma Bravo LLC- ‍as part of agreement, company's three founders will retain a significant minority stake in business​ ​

* ‍Thoma Bravo LLC says financial details of the transaction were not disclosed ​ Source text for Eikon:

