Nov 30 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc:

* ‍PRICED ITS OFFERING OF 400 MILLION EURO AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 BY ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100%.​

* ‍NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 3.875% AND WILL MATURE ON 15 JULY 2023.​