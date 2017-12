BRIEF-Thomas Cook Looks To Close 50 Stores As Part Of Ongoing Review

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc:

* THOMAS COOK- ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO CLOSE 50 STORES AS PART OF ITS ONGOING REVIEW OF ITS RETAIL NETWORK IN THE UK

* THOMAS COOK - STORE CLOSURES, SHOULD PROPOSALS GO AHEAD, WOULD OCCUR BETWEEN NOW-MARCH 2018; ARE MIX OF THOMAS COOK, CO-OPERATIVE TRAVEL BRANDED STORES‍​

* THOMAS COOK- STORES AFFECTED ARE EITHER IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO OTHER STORES OR ARE LOCATED WHERE A DECLINE IN FOOTFALL HAS IMPACTED PROFITABILITY Source text: bit.ly/2zGcpzW Further company coverage: