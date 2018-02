BRIEF-‍Thomson Reuters Says CEO's Condition Is Stable, To Be Released From Hospital Within 2 Weeks​

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp:

* ‍THOMSON REUTERS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PRESIDENT AND CEO JIM SMITH​

* CEO ‍JIM SMITH REMAINS UNDER OBSERVATION IN A TORONTO HOSPITAL​

* “‍SMITH‘S CONDITION IS STABLE AND DOCTORS EXPECT A FULL RECOVERY​”

* EXPECTED THAT SMITH WILL BE RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL WITHIN NEXT TWO WEEKS​

* ‍SMITH REMAINS UNDER OBSERVATION FOLLOWING WHAT HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED AS AN ARRHYTHMIA INCIDENT ON FEB 12​

* ‍CFO STEPHANE BELLO CONTINUES TO OVERSEE SMITH'S RESPONSIBILITIES ALONGSIDE HIS OWN​