Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp:

* SIR KENNETH OLISA OBE RESIGNS FROM THOMSON REUTERS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* THOMSON REUTERS CORP - ‍SIR KENNETH OLISA OBE RESIGNED FROM THOMSON REUTERS BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON TUESDAY

* THOMSON REUTERS CORP - FOLLOWING SIR KENNETH OLISA OBE‘S DEPARTURE, BOARD CONSISTS OF 11 MEMBERS

* THOMSON REUTERS CORP - ‍AT TIME OF SIR KENNETH‘S RESIGNATION, HE SERVED ON BOARD‘S AUDIT COMMITTEE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: