March 7 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc:

* THOR ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018

* Q2 SALES $1.97 BILLION

* QUARTER END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9PCT TO $2.80 BILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $1.93 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: