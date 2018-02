Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc:

* THOR ANNOUNCES GLOBAL JOINT VENTURE

* THOR INDUSTRIES INC - ‍THOR‘S INITIAL INVESTMENT IN TH2 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION​

* THOR INDUSTRIES INC - FORMING A 50/50 JV CALLED TH2 WITH TOURISM HOLDINGS LTD, A RV RENTAL AND SALES OPERATOR

* THOR INDUSTRIES INC - RESULTS OF JV WITH TOURISM HOLDINGS ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE A MINIMAL IMPACT UPON THOR'S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS