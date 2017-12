BRIEF-Thrace Plastics 2017 9 Months Consolidated Turnover Eur 243.2 Million Versus Eur 225.5 Million Year Ago

Dec 1 (Reuters) - THRACE PLASTICS CO SA:

* SAYS 2017 9 MONTHS CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER EUR 243.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 225.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 9 MONTHS CONSOLIDATED EBIT EUR 15.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 9 MONTHS CONSOLIDATED EBITDA EUR 24.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS TOTAL EQUITY AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 134.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122.8 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2BpwhYh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)