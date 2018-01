Jan 26 (Reuters) - Three Sixty Five Pcl:

* BOARD RESOLVED TO APPOINT WIROJ WACHIRADECHKUL AS CEO, REPLACING JULPAS KRUESPOON‍​

* ARAN APICHARI APPOINTED AS ACTING CEO BETWEEN 26 JAN AND 31 JAN ‍​

* ARAN APICHARI APPOINTED VICE CHAIRMAN, TASSAPON BIJLEVELD APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)