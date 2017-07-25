FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Three U.S. state treasurers ask McKesson to help address opioid epidemic
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 25, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Three U.S. state treasurers ask McKesson to help address opioid epidemic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia:

* State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia send letter to McKesson Corp to help address heroin and opioid epidemic

* State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia ask McKesson to change company bylaws to provide for an independent board chair - letter

* Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia ask McKesson to connect executive compensation with progress in combating opioid epidemic - letter

* Should McKesson not act upon request, treasurers will re-evaluate state’s investment position in company Source text - (bit.ly/2uxBAmk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.