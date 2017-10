Oct 9 (Reuters) - THULE:

* ‍STEFAN JACOBSSON, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INFORMED NOMINATION COMMITTEE THAT HE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION​

NOMINATION COMMITTEE HAS STARTED WORK ON FINDING A SUCCESSOR