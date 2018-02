Feb 13 (Reuters) - THULE:

* NET SALES FOR Q4 AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,006M (983)

* Q4 UNDERLYING EBIT SEK 65 ‍​MILLION VERSUS SEK 59 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 6.0 PER SHARE‍​

* Q4 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TOTALED SEK 209M (91)