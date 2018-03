March 6 (Reuters) - THULE:

* EXERCISE OF THULE GROUP’S WARRANT SERIES 2014/2018

* ‍THULE GROUP WARRANT SERIES 2014/2018 HAS BEEN COMPLETED​

* ‍ALL NEWLY SUBSCRIBED SHARES HAVE BEEN SOLD​

* ‍ THULE GROUP AB (PUBL) HAS RECEIVED TOTAL ISSUE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY MSEK 137.5 IN CONNECTION WITH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)