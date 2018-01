Jan 23 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc:

* TI REPORTS 4Q17 AND 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 REVENUE $3.75 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.74 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01 TO $1.17 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $3.49 BILLION TO $3.79 BILLION

* TEXAS INSTRUMENTS - QTRLY EPS INCLUDE 75 CENTS IN TAX-RELATED EXPENSES NOT IN CO‘S ORIGINAL GUIDANCE PRIMARILY DUE TO RECENTLY PASSED TAX REFORM ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: