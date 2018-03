March 7 (Reuters) - Tian An China Investments Co Ltd :

* ‍PROFIT OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL SHOW A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN GAIN FROM DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

* ‍EXPECTS AGGREGATE DECREASE IN GAIN OF ABOUT HK$3,800 MILLION FOR FY​