Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT TO BUY 66.4% STAKE IN SHANGHAI BENQU INTERNET TECHNOLOGY COMPANY FOR RMB200.9 MILLION

* UNIT ‍TO PAY RMB64.8 MILLION IN CASH TO FIRST VENDOR, PROCURE CO TO ISSUE 13.2 MILLION SHARES TO ENTITIES OWNED BY FOUNDERS

* REMAINING CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID AS RMB73.1 MILLION TO SECOND VENDORS​

* ‍CONSIDERATION SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT HK$5.88 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: