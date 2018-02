Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says wholly owned pharmaceutical unit received certificate of suitability for european pharmacopeia (CEP) from European Directorate for the Quality of Medecines(EDQM)

* Certificate issued to etomidate manufactured by the unit and the valid period is five years

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jgWS2z

