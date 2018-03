March 1 (Reuters) - Tianjin Development Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ TO SUBSCRIBE FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS IN AN AGGREGATE SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT OF RMB350 MILLION

* TIANJIN DEVELOPMENT -‍LISHENG PHARMACEUTICAL AND CENTRAL PHARMACEUTICAL TO SUBSCRIBE FOR INDUSTRIAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT WORTH RMB350 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: