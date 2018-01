Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HNA TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLANS ASSET RESTRUCTURING THAT INVOLVES THE COMPANY

* SAYS IT AIMS TO DISCLOSE ASSET RESTRUCTURING PLAN BY FEB 15

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r8Xb6x Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)