2 months ago
June 8, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor plans unit, fund management firm, to boost unit's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up investment development firm in Hong Kong with registered capital at 1.0 billion yuan ($147.15 million)

* Says it plans to boost Inner Mongolia unit's capital by 279 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest 250 million yuan to set up fund management firm with partner

* Says it, unit plan to set up material firm with registered capital of 1.35 billion yuan with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sWMobF; bit.ly/2r5lVfN; bit.ly/2qZDdqi; bit.ly/2rZ2e8F

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

