FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology revises FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 29, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology revises FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29(Reuters) - Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 56.4 million yuan to 63.9 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 H1 to be 30.1 million yuan to 52.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 75.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased price of products is the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YWXYLA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.