BRIEF-Tic Tac International Holdings Co says Meng Guangyin has been appointed as Chairman

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tic Tac International Holdings Co Ltd

* Chan Ka Yee, Elsa has resigned as an Executive Director

* Lam Man Wah resigned as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

* Tsang Hok Man has resigned as an Executive Director;

* Yang Haoju has resigned as an Executive Director

* Huang Lei has resigned as an Executive Director

* Yan Yongjian has resigned as an Executive Director

* He Guangrui , an Executive Director of company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer

* Liu Guoqing, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer

* Meng Guangyin has been appointed as Chairman of board

* Lam Man wah resigned as Chairman of board