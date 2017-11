Nov 17 (Reuters) - TICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG:

* FY NET INCOME OF EUR 1.10 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.27 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* FY REVENUES AT EUR 5.039 MILLION, +5.50% YOY​

* DIVIDEND FOR FY EXPECTED TO BE 1.18 EURPER SHARE