Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

* ‍APPOINTED JOHN T. RYND AS COMPANY‘S NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* ‍JOHN T. RYND WILL REPLACE LARRY T. RIGDON WHO SERVED AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE OCTOBER 2017​