BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Enters Into Agreement With Transalta

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd :

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA TO CONSTRUCT AN INTER-ALBERTA PIPELINE NETWORK SUPPORTED BY A 15 YEAR TAKE OR PAY, PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES, ESCROW CLOSE OF DEEP BASIN AND MONTNEY REGION ACQUISITION AND CLOSING OF CREDIT FACILITY INCREASE

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - ‍TIDEWATER INTENDS TO ISSUE A PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES​

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM - ‍TIDEWATER TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR ON-PERMANENT REPAYMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS UNDER TIDEWATER‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY​

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE-PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO COST ABOUT $150 MILLION AND IS SUPPORTED BY A 15 YEAR TAKE OR PAY AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - PIPELINE WILL PROVIDE INITIAL CAPACITY OF 130 MMCF/D BY 2020, AND HAVE EXPANSION CAPABILITY TO 340 MMCF/D

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - UNDER LOI, TRANSALTA HAS OPTION TO INVEST UP TO 50% IN PIPELINE.