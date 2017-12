BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd Announces 6.75 Pct Senior Unsecured Note Offering

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd:

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES 6.75% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE OFFERING AND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE - HAS AGREED TO ISSUE $125 MILLION OF 6.75% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE DEC 19, 2022,BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - ‍TIDEWATER HAS AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY TO ALLOW FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR NON-PERMANENT REPAYMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: