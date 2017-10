BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and infrastructure raises credit facility and provides operational update

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd:

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. increases credit facility and provides operational update

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure - ‍ obtained conditional approval from banking syndicate to increase credit facility from $180 million to $250 million​

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure - ‍ right of first refusals been exercised by third party on previously announced $20 million wapiti pipeline deal

* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure - co is revising its 2017 exit net debt guidance of $120 million down to $110 million​