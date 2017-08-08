FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tidewater Q1 loss per share $11.13
August 8, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Tidewater Q1 loss per share $11.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc

* Tidewater reports first quarter results for fiscal 2018

* Q1 loss per share $11.13

* Q1 revenue $115.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-43.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tidewater Inc says company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss Q1 fiscal 2018 financial results

* Tidewater Inc - ‍expect to resume holding quarterly earnings conference calls to report our Q2 fiscal 2018 financial results​

* Tidewater - ‍included in net loss for quarter was $313.2 million ($313.2 million after-tax, or $6.65/share) of reorganization items related to Chapter 11 proceedings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

