BRIEF-Tier REIT Recasts Credit Facility For Total Unsecured Borrowings To Increase By $40 Mln

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tier REIT Inc:

* TIER REIT RECASTS CREDIT FACILITY

* TIER REIT INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR TOTAL UNSECURED BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE FROM $860 MILLION TO $900 MILLION

* TIER REIT INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES WITH ABILITY TO FURTHER INCREASE TOTAL BORROWINGS BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $300 MILLION SUBJECT TO CERTAIN REQUIREMENTS

* TIER REIT INC - RECAST ALSO INCLUDES A MATURITY DATE EXTENSION OF REVOLVING PORTION OF FACILITY FROM DECEMBER 2018 TO JANUARY 2022

* TIER REIT-RECAST ALSO HAS ADDITIONAL 1-YEAR EXTENSION WITH MATURITY DATE EXTENSION OF $300 MILLION TERM LOAN FROM DEC 2019 TO JAN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: