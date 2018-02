Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tier Reit Inc:

* TIER REIT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.39

* NET LOSS FOR Q4 OF $0.21 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* FOR 2018 SEES ‍PROJECTED FFO, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $1.45 - $1.52​

* ON FEB 8, BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED JAMES SHARP CFO AND TREASURER

* SEES 2018 ‍PROJECTED NET LOSS PER BASIC & DILUTED COMMON SHARE ($0.15) - ($0.08)​