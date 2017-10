Oct 23 (Reuters) - TIETO OYJ:

* TIETO ANNOUNCES A RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER FOR AVEGA, A SWEDISH CONSULTING COMPANY

* ‍TIETO GROUP, THROUGH ITS SWEDISH SUBSIDIARY, ANNOUNCES A RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AVEGA GROUP AB​