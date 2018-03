March 6 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj:

* CHANGE IN TIETO’S LEADERSHIP TEAM

* ‍LASSE HEINONEN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO), HAS DECIDED TO PURSUE A NEW OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE TIETO​

* ‍LASSE HEINONEN WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY BY 1 AUGUST 2018.​