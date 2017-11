Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj:

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF STOCKHOLM‍​

* AGREEMENT IS VALID UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2023 AND INCLUDES AN OPTION FOR EXTENSION WITH A MAXIMUM OF SIX YEARS‍​

* ANNUAL VALUE OF THE TENDER WAS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND SEK 330 MILLION (EUR 33 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2zMGj9P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)