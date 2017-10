Sept 28 (Reuters) - TIETO OYJ:

* TIETO AND GREENBIRD ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC AGREEMENT – PROVIDING JOINT OFFERING FOR ENERGY BUSINESS‍​

* AGREEMENT ENABLES FOR GREENBIRD TO DEVELOP OFFICIAL AND SUPPORTED CONNECTORS IN METERCLOUD FOR TIETO SMART UTILITY Source text: bit.ly/2xHKmBF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)