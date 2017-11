Nov 9 (Reuters) - TIETO OYJ:

* SWEDISH MUNICIPALITY HANINGE HAS SELECTED TIETO TO SUPPLY IT WITH USER-FRIENDLY IT-SERVICES‍​

* TWO-YEAR AGREEMENT GOES INTO FORCE ON MARCH 31, 2018

* TWO-YEAR AGREEMENT IS WORTH A TOTAL OF 32 MILLION SEK AND INCLUDES EXTENSION OPTION FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2zJirn2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)