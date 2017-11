Nov 6 (Reuters) - TIGENIX NV:

* ‍ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF EUR 7 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018​

* ‍THROUGH CONVERSION, TOTAL CONVERTIBLE DEBT OUTSTANDING REDUCED FROM EUR 25 MILLION TO EUR 18 MILLION​

* ‍TO ISSUE 7,792,496 SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR THE CONVERTED BONDS​

* ‍TO ISSUE 7,792,496 SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR THE CONVERTED BONDS​

* ‍SHARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON OR AROUND 10 NOVEMBER 2017​