BRIEF-Tigenix H1 operating loss widens to 20.5 million euros

Sept 19 (Reuters) - TIGENIX NV:

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 26.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 588,000 VERSUS EUR 943,000 YEAR AGO

* STRONG CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30, 2017 OF EUR 56.5 MILLION

* EXPECTS EUR 15.0 MILLION MILESTONE POTENTIAL PAYMENT BY TAKEDA ON EU APPROVAL DECISION IN H1 2018

* EXPECTS TAKEDA TO LAUNCH CX601 IN EU MARKETS IN H1 2018

* EXPECTS CX601 IND AND START OF RECRUITMENT IN U.S. CENTERS INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN H1 2018

* EXPECTS CX601 CHMP OPINION IN H2 2017

* PLAN ON NEW INDICATIONS FOR CX601 IN H2 2017