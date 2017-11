Nov 27 (Reuters) - TIGER BRANDS LTD:

* ‍FY HEPS UP 2% TO 2 155 CENTS​

* FY ‍GROUP OPERATING INCOME UP 11% TO R4,6 BILLION​

* ‍DECLARED UNCHANGED GROSS FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 702 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* TIGER BRANDS -ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS MUTED, WITH NO CURRENT SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN CONSUMER SPENDING WHILE GROWTH LEVELS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN LOW​

* ‍SAYS LITTLE EVIDENCE OF VOLUME UPLIFT IN YEAR AHEAD​