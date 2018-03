BRIEF-‍Tiger Brands To Recall Identified Enterprise Products​

March 5 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd:

* ‍TIGER BRANDS TO RECALL IDENTIFIED ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS​

* SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AT BOTH ENTERPRISE MANUFACTURING FACILITIES (POLOKWANE AND GERMISTON) AND HAVE HALTED SUPPLY TO TRADE​

* ‍ENTERPRISE FOODS ISSUED WITH ORDER BY NATIONAL CONSUMER COMMISSION TO CONDUCT RECALL OF ENTERPRISE POLONY, ENTERPRISE FRANKFURTERS

* ‍ENTERPRISE FOODS ALSO ISSUED WITH ORDER BY NATIONAL CONSUMER COMMISSION TO CONDUCT A RECALL OF ENTERPRISE SMOKED RUSSIANS​

* ENGAGING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF COMMUNICABLE DISEASES ON FINDINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: