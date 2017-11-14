FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Global dissolves share stake in Alphabet, ups stake in Facebook
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 14, 2017 / 8:00 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Tiger Global dissolves share stake in Alphabet, ups stake in Facebook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management:

* Tiger Global dissolves share stake in Alphabet Inc - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 1.8 million class A shares from 531,000 class A shares

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Restaurant Brands by 35 percent to 2.5 million shares

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.4 percent to 2.3 million shares

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Fleetcor Technologies by 22.6 percent to 2.8 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2zE2sX3) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF)

